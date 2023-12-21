European Commission pays a further €1.5 billion in assistance to Ukraine

Today, the European Commission paid the final installment of €1.5 billion under the Macro-financial Assistance + package for Ukraine, bringing total support to the maximum level of €18 billion. This is the largest macro-financial assistance operation in the history of the instrument.

“This support will help Ukraine to continue paying wages and pensions, and keep essential public services running, such as hospitals, schools, and housing for relocated people,” said a press release from the European Commission. “It will also allow Ukraine to ensure macroeconomic stability and restore critical infrastructure destroyed by Russia in its war of aggression, such as energy infrastructure, water systems, transport networks, roads and bridges.”

Today’s payment comes after the European Commission found on 14 December that Ukraine has successfully implemented the agreed policy conditions and complied with reporting requirements, which aim to ensure the transparent and efficient use of the funds. Ukraine has notably achieved important progress to enhance macro-financial stability with the improvement of the bankruptcy and insolvency framework, as well as to strengthen the rule of law with for instance the strengthening of the independence of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

This complements other achievements under the MFA+ aiming at enhancing the effectiveness of legal institutions, such as the appointment of a head of the anti-corruption authority NABU and the improvement of the selection process for judges.

Ukraine has also made significant advances towards improving its energy system with the improvement of the functioning of the gas system, and towards promoting a better business climate.

“As Ukraine continues to face Russia´s brutal war of aggression, we need to continue supporting Ukraine to ensure its economic stability, to reform and to rebuild,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. “This is why we are working hard to find an agreement on our proposal of €50 billion for Ukraine between next year until 2027.”

Overall, since the start of the war, EU support to Ukraine and Ukrainians amounts to almost €85 billion.

Find out more

Press release