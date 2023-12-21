Adaptive responses of eelgrass (Zostera marina L.) to ocean warming and acidification

Highlights Abstract Ocean warming (OW) and ocean acidification (OA), driven by rapid global warming accelerating at unprecedented rates, are profoundly impacting the stability of seagrass ecosystems. Yet, our current understanding of the effects of OW and OA on seagrass remains constrained. Herein, we investigated the response of eelgrass (Zostera marina L.), a representative seagrass species, to OW and OA through comprehensive transcriptomic and metabolomic analyses. The […]

