PHILIPPINES, December 21 - Press Release

December 18, 2023 Bong Go advocates for good governance, calls for concerted effort to improve public service delivery at the community level during Vice Mayors' League assembly Senator Christopher "Bong" Go attended the Vice Mayors' League of the Philippines (VMLP)-4th Quarter 2023 National Executive Board and the 2nd Conference Academy of Presiding Officers at the Diamond Hotel in Manila City on Monday, December 18. The meeting brought together vice mayors from various regions of the country, offering a platform to discuss pivotal governance issues. During his speech, Go emphasized the crucial role of vice mayors in the country's governance landscape. He urged all the vice mayors in attendance to focus on the needs and welfare of their constituents and help improve public service delivery at the community level. Go also highlighted the importance of promoting good governance practices, and said that the ultimate goal of their service should be the well-being and progress of the Filipino people. The senator also stressed the unity of purpose among public servants, regardless of their specific roles. He pointed out that whether one is a senator or a vice mayor, their collective aim should be to deliver exemplary service to the Filipino people. "Today, I want to emphasize the importance of unity and cooperation in achieving our goals for the country. In every challenge, there is an opportunity to come together and find solutions that will elevate our local communities," Go stressed. "Whether we serve at the national or local level, our responsibilities as legislators are fundamentally the same. We are tasked with the responsibility of creating laws and policies that serve the best interests of our constituents, and that promote the common good of our communities. You are all superstars in your own rights," he elaborated. Go reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for legislative measures that would benefit government employees. These measures, he explained, are designed to ensure that public servants are adequately supported, enabling them to perform their duties more effectively and efficiently. Go filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2504, aimed at increasing the salary schedule of civilian personnel in the Philippine government. If enacted into law, the bill, known as "Salary Standardization Law VI," seeks to amend and improve the provisions outlined in Republic Act No. 11466 or the Salary Standardization Law (SSL) 5. In 2019, Go played a key role in the passage of SSL 5 as one of its authors and co-sponsors in the Senate. "Mahalaga na patuloy nating binibigyang pansin at itinataas ang sahod ng ating mga ordinaryong lingkod-bayan. Sila ang pundasyon ng ating gobyerno, walang pagod na naglilingkod para sa kapakanan ng bawat Pilipino," said Go previously. "Unahin natin ang interes at kapakanan ng mga ordinaryong empleyado sa pampublikong sektor dahil sila ang araw-araw na kumakayod para masigurong makarating sa tao ang serbisyo ng ating gobyerno," he added. Recognizing the need to adjust to changing conditions, Go also introduced SBN 194 or the E-Governance Act. This proposed legislation seeks to create a comprehensive and integrated network for sharing information and resources and aims to enhance communication between national and local government bodies. He has also proposed SBN 197, known as the Magna Carta for Barangays, designed to recognize the crucial contributions of barangay officials in providing government services. Additionally, the senator has filed SBN 427, a bill that requires the allocation of allowances and incentives to barangay health workers. This bill also seeks to ensure job security and additional benefits for them if it becomes law. "Makakaasa kayo na bilang inyong kinatawan sa Senado, sa abot ng aking makakaya ay patuloy kong isusulong ang mga polisiya at programa na makakatulong hindi lamang sa pagpapalakas ng ating mga lokal na pamahalaan kundi pati na rin sa pagbibigay ng mas magandang buhay para sa ating mga kababayan," Go underlined. "Nakita natin sa nakaraang taon kung paano natin napagtagumpayan ang maraming pagsubok sa pamamagitan ng ating pagtutulungan. Ngayon, higit kailanman, kailangan nating pag-ibayuhin ang ating pagkakaisa at pagtutulungan," he continued.