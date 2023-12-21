Submit Release
Poe on El Nino months

December 21, 2023

Poe on El Nino months

The assurance of the MWSS that it has prepared extensively for El Nino is a welcome news to consumers who have to grapple with the water shortage yearly when rains fall short.

Mahalaga na laging may dumadaloy na malinis na tubig sa bawat tahanan. Sana naman hindi na ito kailangan pilahan ng ating mga kababayan kapag may El Nino.

We will continue to work for the passage of our bill creating a Department of Water Resources to lead and consolidate a whole-of-society efforts for the comprehensive and integrated development and management of water resources.

We need this new body amid the rising demand for water with the population growth and increasing commercial activities.

The preparations of our water regulator and concessionaires during the dry months should be complemented by proper policies in place to spare our people from the brunt of the perennial water crisis.

