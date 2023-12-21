Submit Release
Woodward Publishes 2023 Annual Report

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has published its 2023 Annual Report. The report highlights how Woodward built greater resilience and agility in 2023, delivered strong performance in challenging environments, and continued to lead the way on energy control solutions for aerospace and industrial customers. It contains Woodward’s full Annual Report and Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2023. To see the report, visit Woodward’s investor web page at ir.woodward.com.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Together with our customers, we are enabling the path to a cleaner, decarbonized world. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.


CONTACT:

Dan Provaznik
Director Investor Relations
970-498-3849
Dan.Provaznik@Woodward.com


