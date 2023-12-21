Verizon continues the gift-giving season with expanded service throughout Florida

Reliable 4G and high-performing 5G service now providing additional coverage and capacity in Palm Beach County, Miami-Dade County, Port Charlotte, West Gainesville, North Sanford, North Fort Myers, and Suwannee County

MIAMI, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether enjoying connecting with friends and family while on the move, connecting their smart homes through Verizon Home Internet, or using Verizon service for small business or enterprise applications, Verizon customers throughout Florida just got a big boost. Verizon recently turned on new cell sites in Palm Beach County, Miami-Dade County, Port Charlotte, West Gainesville, North Sanford, North Fort Myers, and Suwannee County which now offers reliable 4G and high-speed 5G service to residents and visitors in these areas. The upgraded service includes:



Seven new macro cell towers in Palm Beach County providing additional coverage and capacity to the following areas: North Lake Park Area near North Lake Blvd and I95 NorthLake Commons Shopping area. Lion Country Safari North Greenacres area Lantana Heights Area Surrounding area of Boynton Beach Mall Bellaggio Area Westchester Country Club

Four new macro cell towers in Miami-Dade County providing additional coverage and capacity to the following areas: Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex Rolling Oaks Park Golden Eagle Park Olympia Heights Area

Three new macro cell towers in Lee County providing additional capacity and coverage to the following areas: Jamaica Bay Area Trailhead Neighborhood Park Colonial Elementary School Lindsford The Club at Gateway Arborwood Preserve

One new macro cell tower in Port Charlotte providing additional coverage and capacity to Charlotte Sports Park and Centennial Park Area

One new macro cell tower in North Sanford providing coverage and capacity to the Valdez area and West Lake Monroe.

Two new macro cell towers in Suwannee County providing additional coverage near HWY 49 and SR252 East side of Suwannee and the West side of the Suwannee County near Newbern Rd and Rocky Sink Road



This additional service is part of Verizon’s massive multi-year network transformation which has not only brought 5G service to more than 230 million people and 5G home internet service to more than 40 million households, but has also added more capabilities, upgraded the technology in the network, paved the way for personalized customer experiences and provided a platform for enterprises and developers to drive innovation.

“Verizon is committed to delivering our most reliable 5G network experience and meeting our customer’s connectivity needs, no matter where they are. Our reliable, secure network connects families, friends, homes and businesses throughout Florida with our 5G Ultra Wideband network,” said Eric Lia, SVP of Engineering and Operations at Verizon.

Services from the network customers rely on

For customers throughout Florida, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access not only to reliable, fast mobile service, but also Verizon Home Internet service, a different kind of home internet with truly unlimited broadband service and no data caps. It’s ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely. Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power home connected devices: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. Go to verizon.com/home for availability. Visit verizon.com/deals For the latest 5G phones and accessories.

Additionally, through Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology developed over three decades of partnership with first responders to meet their unique and evolving needs, public safety agencies throughout Florida will also be able to experience the benefits of these network enhancements. To learn more about Verizon Frontline, visit verizon.com/frontline .

Florida businesses have access to 5G Business Internet from Verizon. 5G Business Internet is ultra-fast wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. This wireless alternative to cable internet is for businesses of all sizes and includes self-setup or professional installation options, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data, and a 10-year price guarantee for 5G Business Internet service. To learn more about Verizon 5G Business Internet, visit verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and plug in an address to see what service is available.

