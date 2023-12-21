RevoluGROUP and Skylink Global Forge Strategic Partnership: Uniting Fintech and Telecommunications for Enhanced Global Reach

VANCOUVER, Canada and MADRID, Spain, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc., (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2), (Munich: A2PU92), an innovative leader in the fintech industry, and Skylink Global S.L., a dynamic spin-off of Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, join forces to offer a wide range of services to their customers, demonstrating the power of synergy between financial services and telecommunications. It also underlines both companies' commitment to create solutions that make a real difference in people's lives.



Skylink Global is committed to transforming the communications and financial industries with its all-in-one superapp, Zendy. The app offers streamlined solutions including international calls and money transfers, improving the overall customer experience for people travelling around the globe. Future plans include the addition of features such as bank accounts, credit cards and mobile payments, addressing the existing gap for an all-inclusive solution that combines communication services with a diverse array of financial options.

This pioneering collaboration is set to seamlessly integrate RevoluGROUP's cutting-edge financial technology platform with Skylink Global's communication platform, paving the way for an extensive range of services irrespective of geographical boundaries, and setting a new industry standard in the financial services industry.

"We're thrilled about our collaboration with Skylink Global and their associates. It's a partnership that blends vision, innovation, and dedication to shape the future of fintech and telecommunications," said Gavin McMillan, CEO of RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. "Our strategic partnership with Skylink Global and the collaboration with Visa Direct platform establishes a secure global network, enabling us to expand and accelerate payment settlements to minutes, not days. This collaboration marks a significant stride toward providing an efficient and comprehensive platform for seamless financial transactions."

"We are proud to partner with RevoluGROUP, a leader in the world of fintech, and we are equally proud to bring Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier technology to our customers. Skylink Global was born out of a successful project initiated within the Deutsche Telekom Lean Innovation program, and is a direct result of the passion, dedication, and collaborative spirit there. By integrating Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier's Communication Platform into our superapp Zendy, we enhance our ability to provide cutting-edge communication solutions to our users, bringing together the worlds of telecommunications and financial services in the same app,” added Erika Hernández, CEO of Skylink Global S.L.

With its significant global reach and leading technology, Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier provides Skylink Global with a robust and secure platform, bolstering its ability to provide communication services worldwide with unparalleled quality.

The partnership between RevoluGROUP and Skylink Global leverages the collaboration between RevoluGROUP and Visa® (NASDAQ: V) and the Visa® Direct platform, that enables fast and secure global instant payments from business/government to small business, government-to-consumer and consumer-to-consumer payments directly to billions of recipients worldwide, demonstrating RevoluGROUP's commitment to working with globally recognized ICT companies to supply customers with rapid, secure, and more accessible money transfer solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement between RevoluGROUP and Skylink Global, the process will begin with developing the white-label financial services platform, delivered in early 2024 with a full-scale launch of Skylink Global’s superapp, Zendy following shortly thereafter.

About Skylink

Skylink is an innovative spin-off from Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, committed to provide fintech solutions and high-quality communication solutions to its users. With a focus on innovation and user experience, Skylink leverages cutting-edge technologies to deliver seamless connectivity. For more information, please visit https://skylink.com.es

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional, publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Cross-Border Forex Payments, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company's website at www.RevoluGROUP.com.

