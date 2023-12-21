Lilith Games Releases Military RTS Warpath 9.0 Update, Featuring New Theater of Conquest: Rome

Warpath’s Season 9.0 Update Brings Theater Of Conquest: Rome to the Acclaimed RTS, Alongside Exclusive Units and a New Game Mode

SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Competitive military RTS Warpath ignites an all-new Theater of Conquest: Rome in its latest 9.0 update, available to play for free on PC and mobile iOS and Android devices. Renowned developer Lilith Games introduces a 26-day campaign with new Rome-specific Air Force units, new officers Everbloom (Infantry) and Rapier (Tank), and the new Operation Hegemon game mode, followed up by Warpath’s annual Christmas event series.



Watch the Theater of Conquest: Rome Trailer:

YouTube | Download

During the 26-day campaign phase of Theater of Conquest: Rome, players will utilize the new Rome-specific units to combat their enemies in new ways. The Rome map fuses ancient Mediterranean architecture with destructive technologies on a vast, open battlefield, where players must rely on Air Force units, as ground assault is nearly impossible on Rome’s unique terrain. The new Conquest-exclusive units, playable on the Rome map, include the Lanneret, a special bomber that deals critical damage and reduces the enemy’s speed, the Vortex fighter plane with a multi-beam laser emitter that can attack multiple targets simultaneously, and the Whisperwind fighter plane that is capable of creating jamming zones and absorbing damage for its allies.

Players can also battle over a new resource, Caelium, which can be used to level up the new Air Force Augmentation system to upgrade standard Air Force units and unlock the full potential of the Conquest-exclusive Rome units. The new Caelium Refinery base building earns players a consistent flow of Caelium, and after the Theater of Conquest campaign ends, every 50 unused Caelium will be converted into a one-minute Universal Rush bonus.

The all-new Operation Hegemon game mode allows your Alliance Leader or Officers to appoint captains to lead teams of 30 Alliance Members. Your teams will battle opponents in a 1-hour, 30 vs. 30 brawl on the Operation Hegemon map that features additional buildings such as airports, train stations, armories, and transit hubs, each with its own unique set of special features. The team that earns the most capture points by the end of the battle will be crowned the victor, and all winning team members will go home with heaps of rewards. The 9.0 update also includes new officers “Everbloom” Nguyen Thu Suong (Infantry Officer) and “Rapier” Ye Qiming (Tank Officer), bringing all-new bonuses to your infantry and vehicle units.

Lastly, the annual Christmas event series returns with festive events to help get Warpath players in the holiday spirit. Enjoy a variety of events, from the Christmas Miracle, where you can work with other Commanders on your server to light up a Christmas display window and earn server-wide rewards, to the Alliance Quiz, where you can test your knowledge, both in-game and out. New rewards are also available to claim every day as you take part in the holiday festivities!

Download Warpath on PC , the iOS App Store , and Android Google Play.

For the latest on tournaments, updates, and new features, follow Warpath on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and Discord .

A full press kit containing game key art, screenshots, logos, and more is available here: https://uberstrategist.link/warpath-press-kit .

About Warpath

Warpath is a classic real-time strategy game where players build their forces to unleash fury on enemy units through strategic ground combat or advanced aerial assault. Featuring iconic wartime locations from around the world, Warpath invites players to assemble deeply customized military units and build impregnable bases in full, high-quality HD. Zoom freely about the map between rugged terrain and urban landscapes, locating allies to increase control and battle-defining in-game power level. With highly customizable weapons, aircraft, and the ability to move between ally bases, Warpath makes the journey to battlefield dominance a dynamic, cinematic experience.

About Lilith Games

Established in May 2013, Lilith Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (AKA “Lilith”) is devoted to creating an unprecedented gaming experience for players around the globe via engaging and diverse mobile games.

Since its founding, Lilith has developed and published a variety of acclaimed games, such as Soul Hunters, Abi: A Robot’s Tale, Rise of Kingdoms, Art of Conquest, AFK Arena, and Warpath. Lilith Games ranked 10th place in terms of global game publishing company revenue according to data from App Annie’s State of Mobile 2021 report. In addition to commercial gaming success, Lilith creates and publishes compelling independent games, including popular titles Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite and Mr. Pumpkin 2: Walls of Kowloon. Visit www.lilithgames.com to learn more and explore Lilith’s expanding catalog of titles.

PRESS CONTACT