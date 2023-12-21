Dogwood Commons Receives Prestigious Award for Design and Architecture

Dogwood Commons, a Treplus Community in Centerville, Ohio has been awarded the 2023 Senior Housing News Architecture & Design Award.

Centerville, Ohio, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Senior Housing News (SHN) Architecture Awards competition and marketing event announced the 2023 Winners in sixteen competitive categories. Dogwood Commons was selected as the first-place winner in the Active Adult Category.

The SHN competition draws entries from across the United States and internationally to showcase the latest trends in senior living architecture and design. Recognition for the project and the firms that helped to bring it to life will receive widespread recognition. First place winners, including Dogwood Commons, will receive a feature story in Senior Housing News, be showcased on the Senior Housing News website for a year, and a plaque and digital badge will be on display.

“We are thrilled to receive this honor. Our distinctive architecture and design, that includes shed roofs, is an innovative approach to supporting the active adult lifestyle,” said Jane Arthur Roslovic, CEO & Co-Founder.

Dogwood Commons offers one and two-bedroom apartment homes that are spacious, single-story floor plans with attached garages. This active adult community is located at 4500 Dogwood Circle East in Cornerstone of Centerville North, a mixed-use development right off I-675 at exit 7, Wilmington Pike toward Bellbrook.

For more information about Dogwood Commons, visit us online at TreplusCommunities.com or call 937.907.0010. To learn more about the 2023 SHN Architecture & Design Awards, click here.

