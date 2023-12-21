INTERNATIONAL BEST-SELLING AUTHOR PENS ANOTHER BEST-SELLER

Best-Selling Book International Best-Selling Book

DRUMS, PA. USA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023

Kingdom Financial Ministries announces the release of Donald A. Galade’s newest book, “Awoken: Conspiracy or Theory?” It is available by clicking here at Galade’s Amazon Kindle Store.

Learn how an elite group asserts dominance and control of every aspect of your life, including your afterlife. Individual freedoms are sacrificed for the so-called greater good. A New World Order crushes dissidents. This group has the power to shape the future of humanity.

What if all conspiracy theories you have heard for decades were not only true, but were all connected? What if you were told the creation of this New World Order required the participation, knowingly or not, of every former U.S. President and World Leader since 1900?

What if proof existed that all secret societies like the Illuminati, Freemasons, and Skull and Bones, were used by Satan and his Antichrist? Who is this Antichrist? When will he appear? Where will he come from? Even those who do not know Jesus Christ, know of the Antichrist. As the world’s nuclear superpowers sail their armadas to the Middle East, is the stage set for WW3? Is this where we will see the revealing of the Antichrist?

“There will come a descendant of Muhammad who will be loved by the entire world. Even the elect will view him as a peaceful, charismatic world leader, initially. As he arrives on a white horse, the Suni Muslims will know him as the Muslim Christ. The Shiite Muslims will know him as the Mahdi. Christians know him as the Antichrist.”

This is a must-read for conspiracy buffs, believers and non-believers alike. Together, let us discover, who woke the church?

Don’s first book “In God We Trust; The Dollar We Worship” became an International Best-Seller on Amazon. He also wrote a financial basics book called: “5 Steps, Your Guide to Financial Health” Both are available on Amazon.

