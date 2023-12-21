The 2023 Italy-Albania protocol on extraterritorial migration management

In November 2023, the Italian government concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), or Protocol, with the Albanian authorities envisaging extraterritorial migration and asylum management, including detention and asylum processing, in Albania. This Report examines the Protocol in light of EU, regional and international legal standards, and the main responses that it has attracted so far. It concludes that the MoU can be understood as a nationalistic and unilateral arrangement that, while not involving the EU, covers policy areas falling within the scope of European law. The MoU runs contrary to EU constitutive principles enshrined in the Treaties, including the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, as well as international law. It should be regarded as a non-model in migration and asylum policies as it is affected by far-reaching illegality and unfeasibility grounds undermining both its rationale and implementation.

This paper falls within the scope of the Horizon 2020 ASILE project (Global Asylum Governance and the EU’s Role in Implementing the UN Global Compact on Refugees).

Read full paper at original link.

About the authors

Sergio Carrera is Senior Research Fellow and Head of the Justice and Home Affairs unit at CEPS.

Giuseppe Campesi Sociologist and Legal Scholar in the Dept. of Political Sciences at Università degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro.

Davide Colombi is a Research Assistant in the Justice and Home Affairs (JHA) Unit at CEPS.