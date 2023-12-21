21 December 2023

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on the initiative of Turkmenistan

On December 19, 2023, the UN General Assembly at the 48th plenary meeting of the 78th session unanimously adopted a resolution: Strengthening connections between all modes of transport to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

The resolution, initiated by Turkmenistan, was co-sponsored by 47 states.

This resolution calls on Member States to support the continued operation and strengthening of the transport system and transport infrastructure in all relevant aspects necessary for sustainable development.

It should be noted that on September 19, 2023, in his speech at the plenary session of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov highlighted the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals in the field of transport as one of the priority areas.

As is known, Turkmenistan initiated the creation of effective international platforms for dialogue in this important area.

In this context, in 2016, the First UN Global Conference on Sustainable Transport was successfully held in Ashgabat, as well as the International Meeting of Ministers of Transport of Landlocked Developing Countries, organized in cooperation with the UN in Turkmenistan in the summer of 2023.