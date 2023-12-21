21 December 2023

61

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on the initiative of Turkmenistan

On December 19, 2023, the UN General Assembly at the 48th plenary meeting of the 78th session unanimously adopted the resolution: The key role of reliable and stable energy connectivity in ensuring sustainable development.

The resolution, initiated by Turkmenistan, was co-sponsored by 38 states.

The resolution calls for continued international cooperation to ensure the reliability and stability of energy connectivity at the national, regional and global levels in order to promote economic integration and sustainable development, in particular in the area of sustainable development to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy sources for everyone.

As is known, Turkmenistan has proposed holding an international meeting of experts in early 2024 to discuss strategies and develop cooperation in the field of strengthening energy connectivity and mobility of energy resources, recognizing their key role in ensuring sustainable development and meeting the needs of countries with limited domestic energy resources.