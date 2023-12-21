Submit Release
Curevo Vaccine to present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SEATTLE, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curevo Vaccine (Curevo), a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to reducing the burden of infectious disease by developing safe and highly-effective vaccines, today announced it has been selected to present in the Private Company Track at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Curevo’s CEO, George Simeon, will discuss data from Curevo’s 876-patient head to-head trial of CRV-101, a non-mRNA adjuvanted subunit vaccine for shingles, versus Shingrix®.

The presentation will occur on Wednesday, January 10th at 4:00pm Pacific Standard USA Time (PST) in the Golden Gate room (32nd floor).

About Curevo Vaccine
Curevo is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Seattle and dedicated to reducing the burden of infectious disease by developing safe and highly effective vaccines. Its lead product is CRV-101, a non-mRNA sub-unit vaccine to prevent shingles, a serious medical condition involving a blistering skin rash where 10-18% of people also develop serious, long-lasting nerve pain. The currently $4 billion shingles vaccine market is characterized by accessibility issues and vaccine hesitancy/dose avoidance related to the burden of vaccine-related side effects. Curevo is also developing a non-live, non-mRNA subunit chickenpox vaccine. For more information visit https://curevovaccine.com/.

Contacts
David Miller
Sr. Director of Strategic Communications
pr@curevovaccine.com

