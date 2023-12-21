Fundable for Life, Inc. Partners with The Latino Franchise Association to Provide its Clients TV and Digital Print Media Along with Funding Options

BARTLESVILLE, Okla., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fundable for Life, Inc. is pleased to announce it has secured a partnership with the Latino Franchise Association to provide its clients Nationwide TV media exposure on MoneyTV and Get Down to Business with Kevin Harrington, which airs on The Fox Business Network. In addition to TV media, we will provide the Latino Franchise Association’s clients digital print media articles in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, Yahoo! Finance, Benzinga, Forbes and various other magazines. Along with media exposure, Fundable for Life will provide LFA’s clients a variety of funding options tailored specifically for the Company’s professional franchisees.



Rafael Alvarez, Founder of The Latino Franchise Association, states: “This TV media and digital print media exposure along with access to money gives our franchisee clients the credibility, exposure and financial means necessary to grow their businesses and stand out above their competition. Our mission has always been to help Latinos and minorities become successful franchisees which creates diversity in the franchise industry. It has been my experience that many entrepreneurs and small business owners don’t have the knowledge, marketing experience or working capital to grow their businesses because they are focused on the day-to-day operations. Teaming up with Fundable for Life will help eliminate these barriers for our clients. We look forward to helping our franchisees all across America and Latin America connect and create amazing highly profitable brands, which in turn will have a major positive impact in our community.”

Fundable for Life’s CEO, Ray Smith, states: “We put together these media and funding packages to help entrepreneurs and small business owners grow their businesses. Running a business is a full-time job and a lot of owners just don’t know how to market their products and services or access cash. I know firsthand how difficult this is and it’s why we put these packages together to provide a one-stop shop for entrepreneurs. We look forward to helping the clients of the Latino Franchise Association get the exposure and access to cash needed, so their businesses thrive during these uncertain economic times.”

ABOUT FUNDABLE FOR LIFE, INC.

Fundable for Life, Inc. is a company providing small businesses and entrepreneurs TV media exposure through MoneyTV and Get Down to Business with Kevin Harrington, which airs on The Fox Business Network, print/digital media in publications such as Entrepreneur, Yahoo! Finance, Benzinga, Forbes, Inc. and numerous other magazines. Fundable for Life, Inc. also helps small business owners and entrepreneurs access a variety of funding options such as ERC Tax Credits, MCA loans, SBA loans, Business Credit, Business Lines of Credit, etc. For more information: www.FundableForLife.com

ABOUT LATINO FRANCHISE

The Latino Franchise Association is a Non for Profit (501c6) trade association in the franchise industry that convenes Franchisors, Franchisees, Suppliers, Entrepreneurs, Elected/Appointed Officials, and the community at large to promote, support and expand franchising in the Latino community. The full-scale promotion and expansion of the franchise model in the Latino community represents one of the most important strategies for social and economic inclusion and equity. Aligned with this vision, the goal of the Latino Franchise Association is to promote, support and expand franchising in the Latino community. For more information: www.LatinoFranchise.org .

