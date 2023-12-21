Submit Release
ITM to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Garching / Munich, Germany, December 21, 2023 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced that CEO, Steffen Schuster and CFO, Dr. Klaus Maleck will participate in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. Steffen Schuster will present a corporate overview on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 9:00 am PST.

ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiomolecular precision therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including two phase III studies, combining the company’s high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our nearly two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life.
www.itm-radiopharma.com

ITM Contact

Corporate Communications

Svenja Gärtner / Gerrit Siegers
Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1502
Email: communications@itm-radiopharma.com

Investor Relations

Ben Orzelek
Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1009
Email: investors@itm-radiopharma.com

