The Expert Factor: 2023 year in review

Spectacular by-elections. The Covid inquiry. The Privileges Committee report into Boris Johnson.. War in the Middle East. An outbreak of civil war in the Conservative Party. It has been quite some year.

So how did Rishi Sunak’s pledges work out? Has Keir Starmer done enough to convince the electorate? Is the economy on the mend? Are public services on the decline? Is Brexit still getting done? And how will global affairs impact on British politics?

For this final episode of the year, The Expert Factor team take a deep dive into the last 365 days – the highs, the lows, the moments that matter and the questions that remain unanswered after 12 months packed with political drama and intrigue.