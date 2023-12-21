The local government finance settlement is unlikely to end council ‘bankruptcies’

It is likely that more councils will issue ‘bankruptcy’ notices

This finance settlement confirmed that the government still has no serious answer to the recent spate of local authority ‘bankruptcies’. When pressed in a recent evidence session to the Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities Committee, levelling up secretary Michael Gove stuck to the government’s position that ‘bankruptcies’ are due to council mismanagement. His claim that Nottingham issued a section 114 notice due to “systemic problems with leadership and governance” 24 //committees.parliament.uk/oralevidence/13964/default/ is a stretch. Unlike other authorities that have issued section 114 notices, Nottingham is remarkable for how unremarkable it is. There was no risky investment gone wrong, as happened in Thurrock, Woking, and others. There was no eye-watering equal pay claim, as happened in Birmingham. Instead, Nottingham seemed to fall victim to the triple pressures of insufficient funding, rising demand – particularly for adult and children’s social care, homelessness, and SEND services – and increasing costs. 25 Nottingham City Council, Report made under part VIII s.114(3) of the Local Government Finance Act 1988 (‘The Act’), www.nottinghamcity.gov.uk/media/jmzb22b0/report-made-under-part-viii-s114-3-of-the-local-government-finance-act-1988-291123.pdf Those pressures are far from unique to Nottingham.

The government’s claim that mismanagement is solely to blame for council ‘bankruptcies’ is not credible. No local authority is perfectly managed, and nor have they ever been, but they are not responsible for plummeting local government financial resilience. The margin of error for council mismanagement is now paper thin. A council might have been able to absorb the cost of a management misstep in 2010 by making savings elsewhere in its budget. In 2023, that same misstep could force an authority to issue a section 114 notice.

It is time for politicians to confront what is now a clearly unsustainable trend. An overhaul of local government finances is needed. In such a constrained fiscal environment, both parties will baulk at the prospect of substantially increasing grant funding. But that is not the only option available. The council tax system is highly regressive and is still calculated using property values from 1991. 26 //ifs.org.uk/publications/revaluation-and-reform-bringing-council-tax-england-21st-century It is ripe for reform. The government could allow local government more discretion over raising tax revenues locally. Kent and Hampshire county councils have called for the government to reduce their statutory duties. 27 //news.kent.gov.uk/articles/county-council-leaders-press-for-urgent-government-action-to-help-avert-financial-crisis That is certainly an option, though it is often the most vulnerable residents who rely on statutory services such as adult and children’s social care and homelessness services; the government would therefore need to find a way to support those people if not through local authorities. At the less glamorous – but still important – end of the spectrum: the government should implement its own Fair Funding Review, which would update funding formulae to direct more money towards the most disadvantaged parts of the country. The government first announced that review in 2016 and has repeatedly delayed its implementation. 28 Kenyon M and Hill J, Government delays fair funding review, Local Government Chronicle, 5 October 2022, www.lgcplus.com/finance/government-delays-fair-funding-review-05-10-2022/

A rash of section 114s in an election year could thrust the topic into the spotlight. If that happens, both the government and the Labour opposition should be prepared to explain how they plan to address crumbling local authority finances. So far, neither have given any indication that they have any credible plan.