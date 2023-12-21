The IfG review of 2023: Posturing and panicking, poison and paranoia

So that was the year that was. Just the one prime minister this time, but plenty of political drama and intrigue, twists and turns, and high and lows. David Runciman, the former host of the Talking Politics podcast, joins the IfG team to look back on the last 12 months.

How did Rishi Sunak’s five pledges work out? Does anyone remember what Keir Starmer’s five missions are? What did all those by-elections tell us about what the public are really thinking? Do Boris Johnson or Liz Truss have a second political act ahead? How is David Cameron’s second political act working out? Did Nicola Sturgeon quit at just the right time? And how might conflicts overseas – and election results across the world – impact on politics at home?