EH216-S Passenger-Carrying UAV System Obtains Standard Airworthiness Certificate from CAAC and the Certified Aircraft Delivered to Customer in Guangzhou

EH216-S obtains world’s first Airworthiness Certificate for pilotless passenger-carrying eVTOL aircraft

EHang commences commercial delivery of certified EH216-S to customer

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world’s leading urban air mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, today announced that its EH216-S passenger-carrying unmanned aerial vehicle (“UAV”) system has obtained the standard Airworthiness Certificate (“AC”) from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (the “CAAC”). It marks the first of its kind globally for the cutting-edge pilotless passenger-carrying electric vertical takeoff and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft.





(ETON received the standard Airworthiness Certificate of EH216-S from CAAC)

The certified EH216-S, produced at EHang’s Yunfu Production Base, adheres to the Type Certificate (“TC”) issued by the CAAC in October 2023, and the standard production procedures under the supervision of the CAAC. The AC confirms the certified aircraft complies with the approved type design and meets safety and quality requirements for commercial operations. The milestone also demonstrates that EHang’s manufacturing capabilities, test flights, quality assurance, and production management align with relevant regulations and are recognized by the CAAC.

The certified EH216-S under the AC has been delivered to ETON, an intelligent aviation technology subsidiary of Guangzhou Development District Communications Investment Group Co., Ltd., which is managed by the local government of Huangpu District in Guangzhou.





(EHang delivered the first certified EH216-S to ETON)

Mr. Chengjiu Zhou, General Manager of Guangzhou Development District Communications Investment Group Co., Ltd., said at the EH216-S AC and aircraft delivery ceremony, “We are thrilled to receive the world’s first certified passenger-carrying UAV from EHang, and are proud of our Guangzhou local enterprise for this groundbreaking achievement. We are very optimistic about our upcoming commercial operations of aerial tourism in Guangzhou and the bright future of our business cooperation with EHang. With EHang’s leading-edge, safer, greener, more efficient and certified passenger-carrying UAV solutions, as well as robust local government support in infrastructure and investment, we look forward to spearheading the development of the local low-altitude economy.”

Mr. Huazhi Hu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of EHang, commented, “Bolstered by a suite of supportive policies on the low-altitude economy (a strategic emerging industry in China), EHang and the UAV industry are presented with tremendous opportunities. Today, we have set another milestone with the first AC for pilotless passenger-carrying eVTOL aircraft and started commercial delivery of the certified EH216-S to our customer. In the near future, we anticipate an increasing number of aircraft rolling off from our production line to gradually fulfill our backlog orders, thereby serving more customers and passengers, and enhancing the UAM.”





(EH216-S pilotless eVTOL conducted a demo flight at the EH216-S AC and aircraft delivery ceremony)

