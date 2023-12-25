Global Healthcare BPO Market Thrives, Set to Reach $490.84 Billion by 2027

Healthcare BPO Global Market Report 2023

Year End Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports And 25% Discount On Global Market Reports

The market size of the healthcare BPO industry is expected to grow to $490.84 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market is experiencing substantial growth, characterized by a detailed segmentation based on provider service, payer service, and pharmaceutical service.

Market Size and Growth Projection

The market size of the global healthcare BPO industry is witnessing significant growth, escalating from $276.59 billion in 2022 to $309.6 billion in 2023, showcasing an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. Moreover, the market is anticipated to burgeon to $490.84 billion by 2027, sustaining a robust CAGR of 12.2%.

Key Segments Driving Market Dynamics

1. Provider Service:

• Revenue Cycle Management

• Patient Enrollment and Strategic Planning

• Patient Care

2. Payer Service:

• Human Resource Management

• Claims Management

• Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

• Operational/Administrative Management

• Care Management

• Provider Management

• Other Payer Services

3. Pharmaceutical Service:

• Research and Development

• Manufacturing

• Non-clinical Service

Explore the Global Healthcare BPO Market with a Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6264&type=smp

Major Players Shaping the Market Landscape

Leading the healthcare BPO market are major players including Accenture, Cognizant, Tata Consultancy Services, Genpact, HCL Business Services, IQVIA, IBM Corporation, GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Xerox Corporation, NTT Data Corporation, Infosys BPM, Firstsource Solutions, Omega Healthcare, Invensis, and Wipro. These industry giants contribute to market growth through their extensive expertise in providing outsourced services.

Trends Driving Innovation: Technology Advancements

A key trend shaping the healthcare BPO market is the integration of technology advancements. Major players are focused on innovating outsourced services and expanding their application scope to fortify their market position. For example, in May 2020, IQVIA launched HCP/HCO Engagement Management, a transformative technology solution allowing users to plan, manage, contract, and pay Healthcare Professionals and Organizations (HCP/HCOs) globally. This technology integrates seamlessly with customers' existing IT ecosystems, adapting to diverse business practices.

Regional Dynamics: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Emerges Fastest-Growing

In 2022, North America emerged as the largest region in the healthcare BPO market, reflecting the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, signaling increasing awareness and adoption of healthcare BPO services. The comprehensive market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Access the Complete Report for In-Depth Analysis of the Global Healthcare BPO Market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-bpo-global-market-report

Healthcare BPO Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Healthcare BPO Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on healthcare bpo market size, healthcare bpo market drivers and trends, healthcare bpo market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The healthcare bpo market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Healthcare Cloud Computing Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-cloud-computing-global-market-report

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-personal-protective-equipment-global-market-report

Healthcare Interoprability Solutions Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-interoperability-solutions-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model