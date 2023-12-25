Rising Incidence of Juvenile Diabetes Fuels Growth in the Global Diabetic Foods Market

Diabetic Foods Global Market Report 2023

The market size of global diabetic foods is expected to grow from $21.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global diabetic foods market is on a trajectory of significant expansion, projected to surge from $11.57 billion in 2022 to $13.26 billion in 2023, with a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The market is expected to continue its upward trend, reaching $21.7 billion in 2027, driven by a steady CAGR of 13.1%.

Segmentation: Tailoring Diabetic Foods for Diverse Needs

1. By Product Type:

• Bakery Products

• Dairy Products

• Confectionery Products

• Beverages

• Snacks

• Other Product Types

2. By Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Drug Stores/Pharmacies

• Online Stores

• Other Distribution Channels

3. By End User:

• Children

• Adults

Market Dynamics: Juvenile Diabetes and Health Concerns Drive Demand

Juvenile Diabetes on the Rise: The increasing prevalence of juvenile diabetes among children and youth is a primary driver of the diabetic foods market. Type 1 diabetes is common among children, and about 90% of young people with diabetes suffer from Type 1. The rising incidence of diabetes globally, with more than 34 million Americans affected, including 1.6 million with Type 1 diabetes, is propelling the demand for diabetic foods.

Explore the global diabetic foods market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=3076&type=smp

Key Players: Industry Pioneers Shaping Diabetic Food Landscape

Major players influencing the diabetic foods market include David Chapman's Ice Cream Ltd., Fifty 50 Food Inc., Nestlé SA, Unilever PLC., Mars Incorporated, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Kellogg Co., Cadbury PLC., and Zen Health Japan Co. Ltd.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global diabetic foods market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diabetic-foods-global-market-report

Market Trends: Asia-Pacific Leading, Western Europe Following

In 2022, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the diabetic foods market, driven by changing dietary preferences and increasing awareness of diabetes. Western Europe secured the second-largest share in the market. The regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The global diabetic foods market is witnessing transformative growth, driven by factors like the rising incidence of juvenile diabetes, health concerns, and evolving dietary preferences. As major players continue to innovate and address challenges, the market is poised for sustained expansion in the coming years.

Diabetic Foods Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Diabetic Foods Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on diabetic foods market size, diabetic foods market drivers and trends, diabetic foods market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The diabetic foods market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

