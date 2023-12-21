City of Los Angeles Places Follow-On Order of Beam Global EV ARC™ Off-Grid Solar EV Charging Systems

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, announced that the City of Los Angeles StreetsLA Division placed another order for solar-powered EV ARC™ charging systems, their largest order thus far. The off-grid systems will be deployed across several metro and valley locations and used to fuel the City’s growing fleet of electric vehicles. The systems were purchased through the California Department of General Services (DGS) Contract #1-22-61-16, which serves to simplify the government procurement process and make select solutions available statewide at the best negotiated pricing.

The StreetsLA EV ARC™ charging systems each fit in a standard parking space without taking up valuable parking and are equipped with two Enel X JuiceBox® Pro EV charging stations. Because they are off-grid, systems are deployed with no electrical work, no construction and no utility bill, reducing the City’s costs through avoided construction, electrical upgrades, operational disruptions and ongoing utility bills. 100% powered by renewable energy, EV ARC™ systems generate and store their own clean electricity and deliver that electricity to power the City’s EVs day or night, and during inclement weather and power outages. Flood proof to 9.5 feet and wind-rated to 160 mph, the product improves the City’s energy resiliency and disaster preparedness. The charging systems are transportable and can be relocated as charging patterns emerge and change.

"The EV ARC systems’ off-grid capabilities eliminate the need for costly infrastructure upgrades and allow cities to quickly deploy EV charging where it is needed most,” said Desmond Wheatley, Beam Global CEO. "Because they are transportable, customers have the flexibility to relocate EV ARC systems as charging patterns emerge and change. The City of Los Angeles is a leader in electrification with an admirable goal to have 123,000 EV chargers by 2030. Rapidly deployed sustainable EV ARC charging systems help achieve this plan.”

There are 19,502 incorporated cities, towns and villages in the United States. Beam Global is supplying EV ARC™ systems to a growing number of them and considers municipal government agencies as a continued significant growth opportunity. The City of Los Angeles’ Electric Vehicle Master Plan aims to have 123,000 EV chargers by 2030. The State of California expects 12.5 million EVs on California’s roads in 2035 and that 1.2 million public and shared chargers will be needed by 2030. To help achieve this goal, the California Energy Commission (CEC) approved a $2.9 billion investment plan to accelerate California’s EV charging goals.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Headquartered in San Diego with facilities in Chicago, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Beam Global has a deep patent portfolio and is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations, including, but not limited to the following statements: statements regarding the acquisition of Amiga, its expected benefits, and the anticipated future financial performance as a result of the acquisition. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

