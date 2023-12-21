RetinalGeniX Technologies Inc. Appoints Anatoly Dritschilo, M.D. to the Company’s Medical Advisory Board

PETALUMA, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RetinalGeniX Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: RTGN) (“RetinalGeniX” or the “Company”), today announced that Anatoly Dritschilo, M.D. has joined the Company’s Medical Advisory Board.



RetinalGeniX is an ophthalmic research and development med-device and therapeutic drug development company focused on developing High-Resolution Retinal Imaging and Pharmaco-Genetic Mapping™ technologies.

Dr. Dritschilo is a renowned educator, inventor, translational scientist, and business executive.

Dr. Dritschilo is the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Formerly, as an educator and translational scientist, he was employed at the Georgetown University and the MedStar Georgetown University Hospital as a radiation oncologist and chairman of the Department of Radiation Medicine. Over a 40+ year career, he has provided clinical services to thousands of patients presenting with cancers of the breast, prostate, and the central nervous system. As a translational scientist, Dr. Dritschilo has focused his research on sensitizing cancers to ionizing radiation. He is a leader in the development of antisense oligonucleotides and small molecules directed at targets for radiation sensitization. He has also served as Medical Director of Georgetown University Hospital from 1994 to 1997, and Interim Director of the NCI-funded Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center from 2005 to 2007. He has been a member of the Boards of Directors of MedStar-Georgetown University Hospital, the National Capital Rehabilitation Hospital, and the MedStar Research Institute. His 250+ scientific publications and 12 issued patents have earned him election as a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors. Dr. Dritschilo holds a BS degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, his medical degree from the College of Medicine of New Jersey, and residency training from the Harvard Joint Center for Radiation Therapy.

"I look forward to working with the Retinalgenix team of clinicians and scientists to address the need for biomarker technology for guiding diagnosis and management of systemic diseases that may be reflected in the eye,” said Dr. Dritschilo.

In concert with its Pharmaco-Genetic Mapping™ software, the Company is developing a high-resolution 24/7 real-time home and remote monitoring system to assist both physicians and patients. The use of the system does not require dilation of the pupil. The combined technologies are intended to prevent blindness through the early detection and treatment of ocular diseases and systemic diseases including neurodegenerative, cardiovascular, vascular, metabolic, and diabetic conditions.

The company is making progress in conducting pharmaceutical clinical studies for treating dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) through Avania , its contract research organization (CRO). Additionally, the company is developing plans to conduct a future study of Alzheimer's/Dementia complex as part of the DNA/RNA GPS™ initiative.

RetinalGeniX has also filed two provisional patents related to these studies and formed an institutional review board to launch a 390-patient clinical study that is intended to validate the relative suitability of anti-VEGF ocular injection treatments for patient candidates with wet AMD.

Jerry Katzman MD, Chairman, President, and CEO of RetinalGeniX Technologies Inc., said, “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Dritschilo as a Senior Consultant to assist with our Pharmaco-Genetic anti-VEGF study and the suitability of ocular injection therapy to patients prior to its use. Dr. Anatoly will oversee many aspects of the study with Dr. Larry Perich and Fred Chasalow PhD on different aspects of their work. Dr. Dritschilo's accomplishments are truly remarkable. We are looking forward to working together to advance our Anti-VEGF study for the benefit of patients worldwide.”

About RetinalGeniX™

RetinalGeniX is an ophthalmic research and development company focused on developing High-Resolution Retinal Imaging and Pharmaco-Genetic Mapping™ technologies intended to prevent blindness through the early detection and treatment of ocular diseases and also to detect initial physiological changes that could indicate possible future systemic disease including neurodegenerative, cardiovascular, vascular, metabolic, and diabetic conditions.

