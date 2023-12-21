Food Truck Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Food Truck Global Market Report 2024

The food truck market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Food Truck Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the food truck market size is predicted to reach the food truck market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $3.73 billion in 2023 to $4.04 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to food diversity, urbanization, rise of social media platforms, food truck festivals and events, government support for small businesses, popularity of mobile food ordering appsThe food truck market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

The growth in the food truck market is due to the growing popularity of street food. North America region is expected to hold the largest food truck market share. Major players in the food truck market include KFC Corporation, The Fud Trailer, VS Veicoli Speciali, International Dairy Queen Inc., McDonald's Corporation, Jack in the Box Inc.

Food Truck Market Segments

• By Type: Expandable, Boxes, Buses And Vans, Customized Trucks, Other Types

• By Size: Small, Medium, Large

• By Application: Fast Food, Vegan And Meat Plants, Bakery, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global food truck market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A food truck refers to a mobile eatery or restaurant that serves and sells food and beverages from a vehicle, typically parked in various locations. Food trucks are known for their flexibility, accessibility and ability to bring food directly to where people are, providing a unique dining experience. These mobile eateries have become a prominent feature of the modern culinary landscape, contributing to the vibrancy of local food scenes and providing opportunities for chefs, entrepreneurs and food enthusiasts to connect with their communities.

