IAM sets up mobile stations for processing dog license application and renewal

MACAU, December 21 - To provide convenience for owners to apply for and renew dog licenses, as well as to vaccinate dogs against rabies, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will set up the “Mobile Service Stations for Dog License Application and Renewal” in various districts in Macao between January and February 2024.

From 6 January to 25 February 2024, IAM will set up “Mobile Service Stations for Dog License Application and Renewal” in various districts in Macao to provide convenience for the public to process the mentioned formalities. The locations of the stations include Edf. Ip Heng in Seac Pai Van, Coloane, Tap Seac Square, Praça de Luís de Camões, Largo do Pagode do Bazar, Areia Preta Urban Park, Macao Municipal Kennel and Rotunda do Estádio in Taipa. The specific service dates, time and locations are listed in the table below.

In accordance with “Animal Protection Law”, owners of dogs aged 3 months or above which are not racing animals are required to obtain a license issued by IAM. The valid period of the license is 3 years and owners should apply for renewal within 60 days before the expiry of the valid period of the license. Otherwise, the license expires once the valid period ends. In addition, owners are required to provide dogs with necessary measures for prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and vaccinate their dogs against rabies at regular intervals.