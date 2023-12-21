Submit Release
Visitor arrivals for November 2023

MACAU, December 21 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals soared by 604.9% year-on-year to 2,583,597 in November 2023; however, the figure represented a drop of 6.3% month-on-month. Same-day visitors (1,356,802) and overnight visitors (1,226,795) leapt by 697.0% and 525.0% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors dropped by 0.7 day year-on-year to 1.2 days; the duration for overnight visitors (2.2 days) decreased by 1.3 days whereas that for same-day visitors (0.2 day) rose by 0.1 day.

As regards source of visitors, number of visitors from mainland China jumped by 452.9% year-on-year to 1,770,861, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (875,036) surging by 648.6%. Visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area soared by 359.7% year-on-year to 846,629, of whom 29.6% came from Zhuhai (250,677) and 20.5% from Guangzhou (173,776). Besides, visitors from Hong Kong (558,249) and Taiwan (55,144) rocketed by 1,347.7% and 890.2% year-on-year respectively.

Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land hiked by 542.5% year-on-year to 2,056,969 in November; among them, 47.2% arrived through the checkpoint of Border Gate (971,004), 35.3% came via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (725,159) and 12.4% via the Hengqin port (255,540). Meanwhile, visitor arrivals by sea and by air leapt by 1,532.3% and 688.5% year-on-year to 311,254 and 215,374 respectively.

In the first eleven months of 2023, number of visitor arrivals expanded by 375.8% year-on-year to 25,269,073; overnight visitors (12,769,200) and same-day visitors (12,499,873) jumped by 466.4% and 309.0% respectively. The average length of stay of visitors dropped by 0.2 day year-on-year to 1.3 days; the average stay for overnight visitors (2.3 days) decreased by 1.0 day whereas that for same-day visitors (0.3 day) rose by 0.2 day.

