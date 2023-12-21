D. Maria II Hill Park to reopen

MACAU, December 21 - After renovation and reorganisation by the Municipal Affairs Bureau, the D. Maria II Hill Park in Macao will reopen to the public starting from 27 December, providing the public and tourists with a pleasant place for leisure and relaxation of the body and mind.

The D. Maria II Hill Park is one of the parks and gardens of historical value in Macao. The D. Maria II Fortress inside is located at the highest point of the park, overlooking the reservoir and Ponte da Amizade. The opening hours of the D. Maria II Fortress are from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. When visitors visit the fortress, they must pay attention to safety and comply with the rules and the important notes for attention, and they must not go beyond the boundaries nor climb without authorisation. For details, the public can browse the Macao Nature website https://nature.iam.gov.mo or call 2833 7676 for enquiries.