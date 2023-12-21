IFTM students develop marketing campaign for local businesses

MACAU, December 21 - The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) continues to offer integrated entrepreneurship course, aiming to cultivate an innovative and entrepreneurial mindset with practical skills among students. Students from the Tourism Business Management programme have made a significant positive impact on a local restaurant, by developing and executing a marketing campaign through their entrepreneurship course project.

The students' project aimed to enhance exposure and increase traffic to the restaurant Maison One (壹號公館) located in Nam Van through marketing campaign. The students conducted a comprehensive site visit to gather essential information about the restaurant's design, menu, and location. Through thorough analysis and extensive industry benchmarking, they identified key elements of the restaurant’s business design and crafted a unique and effective promotional strategy.

Targeting a carefully selected market, the students developed a series of videos as part of a strategic promotional campaign. They disseminated these videos through popular social media platforms such as Douyin, TikTok, Little Red Book, BiliBili, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. The result was phenomenal: within a week, the campaign garnered over 400,000 views and over 20,000 likes, shares, and comments, reaching across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. According to the restaurant’s feedback, a significant increase in sales and visits from both local residents and tourists was observed, underscoring the effectiveness of the students' marketing efforts.

Dr Fernando Lourenço (羅導謙博士), the facilitator of the Entrepreneurship course hopes to offer students with platform related to starting up and running businesses. With the innovative teaching approach of designing and leading industrial projects, the course cultivates an entrepreneurial mindset among students and strengthen their awareness of the community by extending talent support to local businesses and entrepreneurs.