Global Data Center Security Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s “Data Center Security Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the data center security market size is predicted to reach the data center security market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $11.66 billion in 2023 to $13.57 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising cybersecurity threats, demand for data privacy and compliance, increase in data generation, cloud computing growth.The data center security market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $23.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%.

The growth in the data center security market is due to increased incidence of cyberattacks and data thefts. North America region is expected to hold the largest data center security market share. Major players in the data center security market include Google LLC, Dell Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Amazon Web Services Inc., Siemens AG, International Business Machines Corp.

Data Center Security Market Segments

1. By Component: Solutions, Services

2. By Data Center Type: Mid-Sized Data Centers, Enterprise Data Centers, Large Data Center

3. By Application: Physical Security Solutions, Logical Security Solutions

4. By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT And Telecom, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Media And Entertainment, Other Verticals

5. By Geography: The global data center security market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data center security refers to the digital and physical support infrastructure and mechanisms that protect data center operations, applications and data against malicious attacks. Data center security aims to safeguard it from risks to the privacy, safety, or accessibility of commercial information resources or related intellectual property.

