Culture and Digital Technologies; UNESCO and Its Partners Highlighting Innovative Approaches to Cultural Projects
On 17 November 2023, a session on culture and digital technologies was
organized by UNESCO in the framework of the Partnerships Hub at the
sideline of the 42nd session of UNESCO’s General Conference, with the
support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The session highlighted the UNESCO innovative approaches to the implementation of
six different cultural projects funded by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a special
focus on the Dive into Heritage project. These were presented through a panel
discussion between Mr. Lazare Eloundou, Director of the World Heritage Centre, Mr
Bandar Mutwali, Senior Advisor in the Saudi Ministry of Culture, Mr Olivier Van Damme,
Senior Programme Specialist at UNOSAT/UNITAR, Ms Heba Abdulaziz, UNESCO
Chair on World Heritage and sustainable tourism management, and Mr. Yves
Ublemann, CEO of ICONEM.
Following an introduction on the importance and relevance of innovation as a means
of facing new challenges in the field of culture, Lazare Eloundou, director of the World
Heritage Centre highlighted the purpose of the Programme on Culture and Digital
Technologies before introducing and discussing the different Saudi-funded projects.
These include the Virtual Museum of Stolen Cultural Objects, the International
Food Atlas and Digital Platform for safeguarding, promoting and transmitting
foodways to future generations, Strengthening capacities for resilient
communities though Sustainable Tourism and Heritage Safeguarding in Latin
America and the Caribbean, Creation of a Sustainable Heritage Ecosystem for
Socio-Economic Development in Africa, Strengthening capacities for periodic
reporting under the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible
Cultural Heritage in Africa, and the Dive into Heritage Project, which aims to
leverage the use of digital technologies for the understanding and appreciation of
World Heritage Sites and their Outstanding Values, through a dynamic blend of data,
imagery and digital storytelling.
The introduction was then followed by a discussion from the different panel members,
who emphasized the importance of the projects within the context of each of
organizations they represented, as well as their relevance to UNESCO’s key global
strategies including Youth, Capacity Building and Priority Africa. They also showcased
the resilience of the approaches utilized as these allowed room for adaptability while
taking full advantage of the ever-evolving technologies, which is important delivering
these projects’ aim in promoting, safeguarding, and documenting culture and heritage
in a way that is timeless and accessible, while ensuring that its value is understood,
and fully contribute to achieving communities’ aspirations in line with sustainable
development goals. All panelist highlighted the importance of partnerships and
collaborations among various stakeholders and organization while commending the
Saudi Ministry of Culture for its partnership with UNESCO and for supporting these
innovative projects. They also joined their voices to encourage UNESCO and its
partners to continue collaborating in view of operationalizing other innovative cultural
projects.