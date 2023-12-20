Culture and Digital Technologies; UNESCO and Its Partners Highlighting Innovative Approaches to Cultural Projects

On 17 November 2023, a session on culture and digital technologies was

organized by UNESCO in the framework of the Partnerships Hub at the

sideline of the 42nd session of UNESCO’s General Conference, with the

support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The session highlighted the UNESCO innovative approaches to the implementation of

six different cultural projects funded by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a special

focus on the Dive into Heritage project. These were presented through a panel

discussion between Mr. Lazare Eloundou, Director of the World Heritage Centre, Mr

Bandar Mutwali, Senior Advisor in the Saudi Ministry of Culture, Mr Olivier Van Damme,

Senior Programme Specialist at UNOSAT/UNITAR, Ms Heba Abdulaziz, UNESCO

Chair on World Heritage and sustainable tourism management, and Mr. Yves

Ublemann, CEO of ICONEM.

Following an introduction on the importance and relevance of innovation as a means

of facing new challenges in the field of culture, Lazare Eloundou, director of the World

Heritage Centre highlighted the purpose of the Programme on Culture and Digital

Technologies before introducing and discussing the different Saudi-funded projects.

These include the Virtual Museum of Stolen Cultural Objects, the International

Food Atlas and Digital Platform for safeguarding, promoting and transmitting

foodways to future generations, Strengthening capacities for resilient

communities though Sustainable Tourism and Heritage Safeguarding in Latin

America and the Caribbean, Creation of a Sustainable Heritage Ecosystem for

Socio-Economic Development in Africa, Strengthening capacities for periodic

reporting under the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible

Cultural Heritage in Africa, and the Dive into Heritage Project, which aims to

leverage the use of digital technologies for the understanding and appreciation of

World Heritage Sites and their Outstanding Values, through a dynamic blend of data,

imagery and digital storytelling.

The introduction was then followed by a discussion from the different panel members,

who emphasized the importance of the projects within the context of each of

organizations they represented, as well as their relevance to UNESCO’s key global

strategies including Youth, Capacity Building and Priority Africa. They also showcased

the resilience of the approaches utilized as these allowed room for adaptability while

taking full advantage of the ever-evolving technologies, which is important delivering

these projects’ aim in promoting, safeguarding, and documenting culture and heritage

in a way that is timeless and accessible, while ensuring that its value is understood,

and fully contribute to achieving communities’ aspirations in line with sustainable

development goals. All panelist highlighted the importance of partnerships and

collaborations among various stakeholders and organization while commending the

Saudi Ministry of Culture for its partnership with UNESCO and for supporting these

innovative projects. They also joined their voices to encourage UNESCO and its

partners to continue collaborating in view of operationalizing other innovative cultural

projects.