Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,257 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,200 in the last 365 days.

Congratulatory telegram to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

TAJIKISTAN, December 20 - On December 20, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, sent a congratulatory telegram to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, which reads:

"Your Highness,

I sincerely congratulate you on your election as the Emir of the State of Kuwait.

I am sure that your rich experience and high professional skills will contribute to the progress and prosperity of the friendly State of Kuwait and strengthen its position in the international arena.

The Republic of Tajikistan considers it important to expand friendly relations and multilateral cooperation with the State of Kuwait and recognizes it as one of its reliable partners in the Middle East region and the international arena.

We are satisfied with the current level of multifaceted cooperation with your country and we are optimistic about its prospects in various areas of mutual interest.

At this time, I express my sincere interest in coordination and cooperation with you for the effective promotion of good relations between our countries.

I wish you, Your Highness, good health and success in the implementation of your responsible mission, and I wish peace, progress and prosperity to the people of brotherly Kuwait."

You just read:

Congratulatory telegram to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more