TAJIKISTAN, December 20 - On December 20, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, sent a congratulatory telegram to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, which reads:

"Your Highness,

I sincerely congratulate you on your election as the Emir of the State of Kuwait.

I am sure that your rich experience and high professional skills will contribute to the progress and prosperity of the friendly State of Kuwait and strengthen its position in the international arena.

The Republic of Tajikistan considers it important to expand friendly relations and multilateral cooperation with the State of Kuwait and recognizes it as one of its reliable partners in the Middle East region and the international arena.

We are satisfied with the current level of multifaceted cooperation with your country and we are optimistic about its prospects in various areas of mutual interest.

At this time, I express my sincere interest in coordination and cooperation with you for the effective promotion of good relations between our countries.

I wish you, Your Highness, good health and success in the implementation of your responsible mission, and I wish peace, progress and prosperity to the people of brotherly Kuwait."