EU launches new Horizon Europe Office in Kyiv and two more initiatives for Ukrainian researchers and innovators

On 20 December, the European Commission launched three new initiatives boosting the EU’s research and innovation cooperation with Ukraine: a new Horizon Europe Office in Kyiv, a new European Innovation Council (EIC) action to support the Ukrainian deep tech community, and a new European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) Community Hub.

Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Iliana Ivanova, launched the initiatives in a remote event, together with Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Mykhailo Fedorov, and Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyj.

Horizon Europe Office

The new Horizon Europe Office will raise awareness of opportunities for Ukraine’s participation in collaborative research and innovation (R&I) projects under Horizon Europe, the EU research and innovation programme. It will do so by promoting Horizon Europe in Ukraine and supporting Ukraine’s integration into the European Research Area, while providing support to Ukraine’s National Contact Points for Horizon Europe. The National Research Foundation of Ukraine is hosting the Horizon Europe Office.

“The Horizon Europe Office in Kyiv will be the beating heart of our collaboration,” said Commissioner Ivanova.

European Innovation Council (EIC4Ukraine)

The European Innovation Council (EIC4Ukraine) action supports the Ukrainian deep tech community with €20 million for Ukrainian start-ups, to help them grow and integrate within the European innovation ecosystem. The initiative, implemented by a European network of start-up associations, will support at least 200 Ukrainian deep tech start-ups with up to €60,000 each to further develop their innovation and business activities.

EIT Community Hub

The EIT Community Hub in Kyiv will serve as a one-stop-shop for information on opportunities provided by the entire EIT Community across the European Union and beyond. It will give Ukrainian innovators remaining in their home country access to partners, markets, testbeds, training and investment. The Hub is being hosted by the Ukrainian Startup Fund.

Commenting on all the three initiatives, Iliana Ivanova said that “this is a monumental achievement for the European research and innovation ecosystem and a testament to the enduring contribution of the Ukrainian people to research and innovation”.

