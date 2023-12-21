Automated Blinds and Shades Market Set to Hit US$ 24,102.5 Million at 4.6% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Effective Integration of Technologies into Popular Smart Home Ecosystems to Drive Automated Blinds and Shades Market

Rockville , Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Automated Blinds and Shades Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 16,218.6 million in 2024. The market is projected to grow steadily at a 4.6% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 24,102.5 million by 2034.

Post-pandemic, there has been a considerable boost in the construction sector across the world. This has opened doors for new technologies in smart home setups, like automated blinds and shades. These window coverings are gaining a lot of traction in the international marketplace due to their convenience and energy-saving features. Homeowners are also actively seeking automated blinds and shades for their living spaces as they offer a suave feeling to them.

Key Segments of Automated Blinds and Shades Industry Research Report

By Product Type By Fabric By Installation By End Use By Sales Channel Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic Natural

Synthetic New

Retrofit Residential

Commercial Online Company Owned Website E-commerce Portal

Offline Hypermarket / Supermarket Speciality Stores Departmental Stores Others





Automated blinds and shades also find their applications in the commercial sector. Corporate offices and co-working spaces use these window coverings to enhance workspace comfort, regulate natural light, and optimize energy efficiency. In the hospitality sector, the demand for automated blinds and shades has skyrocketed in the last few years. This is primarily due to the increasing emphasis on providing guests with a personalized and comfortable stay.

Despite the presence of fully automated blinds and shades, consumers all over the world prefer semi-automated ones. This is because of the affordability and flexibility they offer regarding operations. These blinds offer a perfect balance between automation and manual control. Their adoption in various sectors, such as schools, malls, hospitals, restaurants, spas, and wellness centers, has driven market growth in recent years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global automated blinds and shades market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2034.

The North American blinds and shades market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% through 2034.

The automated blinds and shades industry in the United States holds a dominant share of 68.8% in 2024. The United States dominates the global automated blinds and shades market, valued at US$ 2577.6 million in 2024.

The automated blinds and shades industry in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.4% through 2034.

Based on the end use, the residential sector holds a 64.1% market share in 2024.

The semi-automatic blinds and shades segment dominates the market by product with a 77.3% share in 2024.

“As consumers across the world have become increasingly aware of the energy-saving features of automated blinds and shades, their demand in the housing sector is likely to experience a surge. Key players in the industry must market their offerings accordingly to attract eco-conscious consumers," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

To expand their consumer base, companies in the automated blinds and shades market must address product innovation and strategic marketing. Well-established players with millions of dollars in their reserves for research and development must keep up with the ongoing trends and innovations in the industry. They can also collaborate with global smart home setup providers, such as Amazon, Google, Apple, etc., to integrate their products effectively into popular smart home ecosystems.

This collaboration enhances the market reach and positions the automated blinds and shades as integral components of comprehensive smart home solutions. Besides this, players in the market must invest in targeted online marketing campaigns to reach potential customers actively seeking smart home solutions. This will create a strong brand presence while building trust and loyalty with the expanding consumer base.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 24,102.5 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.5% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 96 Tables No. of Figures 288 Figures



Competitive Landscape in the Automated Blinds and Shades Market

The market for automated blinds and shades is marked by the presence of key players, including Hunter Douglas NV, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc., Somfy Systems Inc., Graber Blinds (Spring Window Fashions), and others. These established companies have a robust global presence, supported by their extensive industry experience.

Significant investments in research and development underscore their commitment to introducing innovative features within the sector. Concurrently, smaller companies operate within the industry, serving regional consumers. However, they encounter various challenges, including tighter profit margins, limited resources for research and development, and constrained marketing budgets.

In August 2022, Inflector India made a significant entry into the market by unveiling a new product line—solar shades and heat barrier blinds for windows. These products are designed to stabilize indoor temperatures by either reflecting or absorbing solar heat, blocking up to 92% of UV rays while permitting natural light.

Hunter Douglas took a noteworthy step earlier this year with the introduction of its PowerView Gen 3 Automation platform. This move aimed to reduce entry barriers by abandoning its proprietary hub and transitioning the entire platform to Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). Recently, the company confirmed that the new platform is compatible with Matter, the latest smart home interoperability standard.

Somfy, another major player, introduced window-covering installations earlier this year featuring its Wirefree Lithium-ion Solar Panel. These wireless panels, powered by solar energy, can be easily attached via hooks or adhesive to shades, providing a convenient and eco-friendly solution.

The competitive landscape in the automated blinds and shades market is evolving with continuous product innovations and technological advancements from both industry giants and emerging players. The industry's future trajectory will likely be shaped by ongoing efforts to enhance user experiences, incorporate sustainable practices, and embrace interoperability standards.

