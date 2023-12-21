Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,244 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,196 in the last 365 days.

Epishine and PowerFilm Solar Join Forces to Meet US Market Needs

Linköping, Sweden, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epishine, a leading energy impact company, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with PowerFilm Solar, the US leader in thin, flexible solar cells. This collaboration marks a significant step in Epishine’s expansion into the US market, teaming up with PowerFilm Solar to be their option for ultra-low-light applications.  

This venture introduces a smarter way to power electronics to the US market and aligns with Epishine’s US market strategy. By combining Epishine’s advanced, low-light indoor solar cells with PowerFilm Solar's extensive experience in integrating solar cells into various products, the partnership aims to redefine how light is captured and utilized for indoor applications. 

"Joining forces with PowerFilm Solar is a great match for several reasons," said Anders Kottenauer, CEO at Epishine. "Their standing as leaders in thin, flexible solar cells enhances our vision of transforming how electronic devices are powered by introducing sustainable, efficient, and innovative solar solutions for ultra-low-light indoor environments." 

This collaboration will introduce Epishine's cutting-edge technology, known for its high efficiency in ultra-low-light conditions, to a broader audience in the US. Leveraging PowerFilm Solar’s robust distribution network and market expertise, both companies capitalize on the advantages of innovative roll-to-roll manufacturing that enables thin and flexible solar cells for seamless integration into devices. The focus is on sustainable, smart power solutions for various indoor applications, from IoT devices to smart home technology, aligning with the global shift towards sustainable energy sources. 

President of PowerFilm, Daniel Stieler added, "Epishine's innovative approach to solar technology is exactly what we look for in a partner. Their unique solar cells, ideal for ultra low-light indoor use, complement our portfolio of indoor solar technology and help us lead the way in custom sustainable energy solutions in the US." 

The partnership is a powerful demonstration of both company's commitment to environmental sustainability and technological innovation. It's a significant step forward in adopting renewable energy sources within indoor settings throughout the US. 

Attachment 


Kristina Hagstedt
Epishine 
+46734666343
kristina.hagstedt@epishine.com

You just read:

Epishine and PowerFilm Solar Join Forces to Meet US Market Needs

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more