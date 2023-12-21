Global Carbon Footprint Management Market: Navigating Sustainability Through Innovation

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global carbon footprint management market is on a trajectory of growth, expanding from $9.34 billion in 2022 to $9.96 billion in 2023, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Forecasts indicate sustained growth, projecting the market size to reach $12.4 billion by 2027, maintaining a robust CAGR of 5.6%.

Government Carbon Emission Policies as Catalysts:
The introduction of carbon emission policies by governments worldwide is a pivotal driver propelling the growth of the carbon footprint management market. Governments, recognizing the urgency to combat climate change, have implemented initiatives to reduce carbon footprint and pollution. Notably, the German government's ambitious targets set in May 2021, aiming for significant reductions in net carbon emissions by 2030, 2040, and 2045, exemplify the commitment to stringent norms. This has resulted in organizations adopting carbon footprint management systems to adhere to regulations and identify avenues for reducing their carbon footprint.

Key Players Shaping the Landscape:
Major players in the carbon footprint management market, including Accuvio, Carbon EMS, and ENGIE Impact, play a crucial role in advancing solutions and services for organizations. These companies contribute significantly to the market's growth and cater to the escalating demand for effective carbon footprint management.

Enterprise Sustainability as a Key Trend:
A prominent trend gaining momentum in the carbon emission management market is the rising focus on enterprise sustainability among organizations. Key players in the sector are actively launching new products to meet the increasing market demand for regulating carbon emissions. For example, Capgemini, a France-based information technology services and consulting company, introduced "Sustainable IT" in June 2021. This offering aims to assist IT companies in reducing their carbon footprint, providing technical expertise, customized approaches, and leveraging a strong partner ecosystem to support clients on their sustainability journey.

Regional Dynamics:
In 2022, North America emerged as the largest region in the carbon footprint management market, showcasing a robust focus on sustainability initiatives. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period, driven by increasing awareness and regulatory measures. The comprehensive industry report covers regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation:
The global carbon footprint management market is segmented based on various criteria:
• Component: Solution, Services
• Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud
• Vertical: Manufacturing, IT And Telecom, Residential And Commercial Buildings, Transportation And Logistics, Energy And Utilities, Other Verticals

Carbon Footprint Management Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:
• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Carbon Footprint Management Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on carbon footprint management market size, carbon footprint management market drivers and trends, carbon footprint management market major players, competitors' revenues, carbon footprint management market positioning, and carbon footprint management market growth across geographies. The carbon footprint management market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 6500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database
The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

