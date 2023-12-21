Global Heart Transplant Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s “Heart Transplant Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the heart transplant market size is predicted to reach the heart transplant market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $10.4 billion in 2023 to $11.49 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to medical advancements, increased awareness and education, advancements in organ preservation, healthcare infrastructure.The heart transplant market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $16.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.

The growth in the heart transplant market is due to the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest heart transplant market share. Major players in the heart transplant market include Optum Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation, Roche Diagnostics Ltd..

Heart Transplant Market Segments
• By Surgery Type: Total Artificial Heart, Biventricular Pacing, Ventricular Assist Devices, Other Surgery Types
• By Transplant: Autograft, Allograft, Other Transplants
• By End-User: Hospitals, Cardiac Institutes, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global heart transplant market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A heart transplant is a medical operation that involves removing and replacing a damaged or diseased heart with a healthy donor heart. It is a complex and life-saving medical intervention for individuals with end-stage heart failure or certain severe heart diseases.

1. Executive Summary
2. Heart Transplant Market Characteristics
3. Heart Transplant Market Trends And Strategies
4. Heart Transplant Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Heart Transplant Market Size And Growth
27. Heart Transplant Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Heart Transplant Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

