Bridgestone Named in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the second year in a row

Bridgestone has been selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), a globally recognized sustainability index for second consecutive year and for the fifth time in total.

Bridgestone has received full points for Resource Efficiency and Circularity, Waste, and Transparency & Reporting in S&P Global's 2023 Corporate Sustainability Assessment. These scores are a reflection of comprehensive evaluations of its various initiatives aimed at supporting the realization of a sustainable society.

These initiatives align with the "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" *1 which accelerates transformation to a Sustainable Solutions Company.

Tokyo (December 21, 2023) ― Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) announced today that it has been selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), a globally recognized sustainability index, for two years in a row and for the fifth time in total. In addition, the Company has been selected for the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index (DJSI Asia Pacific), which is comprised of companies located in the Asia Pacific region, for 14 consecutive years.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index is a series of globally recognized sustainability indexes for investors compiled by S&P Dow Jones Indices, which has assessed more than 10,000 applicable companies' quantitative measurements of the sustainability from the perspectives of environmental, social, and governance & economic, highlighting companies ranked in the top 10% of their respective industries every year. In 2023, 321 of 2,500 major companies have been selected for DJSI World and 156 of 600 in the Asia Pacific region selected for DJSI Asia Pacific. Bridgestone has been selected for both indexes among the Automobile and Components industry group this year.

Bridgestone has placed sustainability at the core of its management and business and, with a corporate commitment "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" as its axis, is accelerating transformation to realize its vision: "Toward 2050, Bridgestone continues to provide social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company." Bridgestone will evolve its Sustainability Business Model into a regenerative business model with efforts to realize carbon neutrality and a circular economy across the value chain from "produce and sell" and "use" of products to "renewal" to raw materials, and to achieve a nature-positive world. In S&P Global's 2023 Corporate Sustainability Assessment, the Company has achieved full points for Resource Efficiency and Circularity, Waste, and Transparency & Reporting.

The following initiatives have contributed to the selections in the 2023 DJSI World and DJSI Asia Pacific. For further information, please refer to Bridgestone 3.0 Journey 2023 Integrated Report and to the sustainability section of Bridgestone's corporate website. *2

▶ Promoting reuse of products through the expansion of retreading tires to improve resource productivity and to reduce CO2 emissions.

▶ Disclosure of its efforts of biodiversity risk assessment on recommendations of the Task Force on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD). *3

▶ Introduction of the medium- to long-term incentives in executive compensation system to enhance corporate value in medium- to long-term and to prioritize sustainability as the core of its transformation.

With a guiding framework "Bridgestone E8 Commitment", Bridgestone will commit to realize sustainable society by co-creating value together with society, partners and customers while achieving both sustainability and business growth.