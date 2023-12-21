Elevated Growth Trajectory in the Global Industrial Gas Market

Industrial Gas Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Industrial Gas Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The industrial gas market is expected to grow to $238.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial gas market demonstrated substantial growth, surging from $128.62 billion in 2022 to $146.08 billion in 2023, reflecting a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. Forecasts indicate a continued upward trajectory, with the market projected to reach $238.77 billion in 2027, driven by a sustained CAGR of 13.1%.

Key Catalysts for Growth: Healthcare Innovations:

A significant driver for the industrial gas market is the ongoing developments in healthcare, emphasizing a healthier and higher quality of life. Beyond traditional uses like oxygen, industrial gases such as nitrous oxide, nitric oxide, hydrogen, helium, and xenon are gaining prominence in pharmaceutical-based products.

Applications in treatments and drug developments utilizing induced pluripotent stem cells (IPS) are adding value to the industry. Gases like carbon dioxide and liquid nitrogen play an indispensable role in the cultivation and preservation of cells and tissues, fueling demand for high-grade industrial gases.

Key Market Players:

Major contributors to the industrial gas market landscape include industry leaders like The Linde Group, Air Liquide, SIG Gases Berhad, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp, Air Water Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Messer Group GmbH, Iwatani Corporation, and Arkema SA. These companies play a pivotal role in shaping market dynamics through their expertise and strategic initiatives.

CO2 Recycling Solutions:

A noteworthy trend in the industrial gas sector is the increasing supply of carbon dioxide emitted from industrial facilities to greenhouses. This intelligent CO2 recycling solution is designed to reduce the carbon footprint of greenhouses.

Industrial gas companies, exemplified by Linde, are actively involved in collecting carbon dioxide from industrial sources, such as power plants and refineries. This collected CO2 is then stored and transported to greenhouses via pipelines. In Rotterdam and Amsterdam, Linde's initiative saves the combustion of 115 million cubic meters of natural gas, preventing emissions of 205,000 tons of CO2 annually.

Regional Dynamics: Asia-Pacific Leadership:

Asia-Pacific emerges as the largest region in the industrial gas market in 2022, underscoring its pivotal role in industry dynamics. North America stands as the second-largest region, contributing significantly to market growth. The regions covered in the industrial gas market report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation:

1) By Type: Nitrogen, Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Hydrogen, Other Industrial Gas

2) By Mode of Supply: Bulk, Packaging, Pipe Line

3) By Packaging: Cylinders, Bottles, Canisters, Cartridges, Cryogenic Tanks/Vessels, Other Packagings

4) By End User Industry: Chemicals, Metallurgy, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Other End-User Industries

Industrial Gas Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Industrial Gas Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on industrial gas market size, industrial gas market drivers and trends, industrial gas market major players, competitors' revenues, industrial gas market positioning, and industrial gas market growth across geographies. The industrial gas market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Sports Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027