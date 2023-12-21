The Premium Egg Sandwich Brand EGGDROP to Open Global Stores in the Philippines

• Golden Hind seeks global master franchise partners in the Philippines and Thailand





Seoul, South Korea--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- EGGDROP , Korea's premium Korean egg sandwich brand by Golden Hind Co., Ltd (CEO Young-woo Noh), announced the opening of its second global store in the Philippines following Bangkok, Thailand.









EGGDROP's entry into the Philippines follows a 10-store agreement in Thailand, the brand's first country of global expansion. It completes a multi-franchise agreement to open five stores in the Philippines. EGGDROP will launch two stores in the Philippines in the first half of 2024, followed by three additional stores in the second half of the year in key locations.





EGGDROP's entry into the Philippine market is part of Golden Hind's aggressive overseas expansion strategy, which aims to provide Filipino consumers with a new gastronomic experience that is both delicious and healthy.





Starting with its first store in 2017 and completing the opening of 298th stores in South Korea (as of November 2023), EGGDROP has achieved sustained sales growth in a short time thanks to its sensational product design, healthy and delicious "egg food" concept, and Instagrammable food and package design.





Building on this growth in Korea, EGGDROP has recently received franchise inquiries from more than 30 countries around the world, including the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, and India.









EGGDROP

Egg Makes Better, EGGDROP.

EGGDROP is a premium egg sandwich brand inspired by “complete food” eggs which cook a healthy meal around scrambled eggs made with 1 grade eggs and fresh ingredients.





Golden Hind

Golden Hind is a young and innovative company that advocates “Food Venture” as a restaurant franchise corporation established in 2017 in Seoul. Currently, EGGDROP is the leading business and incubating various other brands.

















Contacts

Golden Hind

Communication Team

Hundo Lee

+82 1670-4809





Source: Golden Hind