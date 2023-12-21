Dr. Akira Yoshino Chosen for the Grand Prize of the VinFuture Prize

Tokyo & Hanoi, Vietnam--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Asahi Kasei Honorary Fellow Dr. Akira Yoshino has been chosen for the Grand Prize of the 2023 VinFuture Prize in recognition of his contributions to the invention of lithium-ion battery (LIB).









Dr. Yoshino invented a completely new combination of carbon for the negative electrode and LiCoO2 (lithium cobalt oxide) for the positive electrode, developed the fundamental technology for the LIB which uses aluminum as positive current collector material, and fabricated the world's first LIB cell. He also developed other technologies that were essential for the successful commercialization of the LIB, including technology for fabricating electrodes, technology for assembling batteries, and other technology that made the LIB possible as a small, lightweight rechargeable battery.





Asahi Kasei Honorary Fellow Dr. Akira Yoshino commented, "It is truly a great honor for me to receive this prestigious prize. The lithium-ion battery that I invented has not only made mobile IT possible throughout society, now it is also making sustainability possible for the future. The LIB will play an increasingly important role in enabling the efficient and effective use of renewable energy for transportation and many other applications."





The VinFuture Prize, established in 2020 by the VinFuture Foundation in Vietnam, is an award that honors exceptional inventors and researchers from academic institutions, research centers, and the industrial sector worldwide. It is dedicated to celebrating groundbreaking scientific research and technological innovations that bring significant and positive changes to the everyday lives of many people.





The LIB greatly contributed to the widespread adoption of mobile information and communication devices throughout the world. It is currently being increasingly adopted in electric vehicles and energy storage systems that support the world's sustainability.





The 2023 VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony was held on December 20, 2023, in Hanoi, Vietnam. For more information, visit https://vinfutureprize.org/





