CABINET REAPPOINTS SO’OALO AS SPA GM

SAMOA, December 21 - (GOVT.PRESS SECRETARY): So’oalo Falelima Kuresa So’oalo has been reappointed by Cabinet for another 3 years to lead the Samoa Ports Authority.

Only two applicants applied for the post.

During the six (6) years So’oalo has held the position of General Manager, Samoa Ports Authority has paid total Cash Dividends of $20million tala to Government despite facing many challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his first term in office, So’oalo played a leading role in securing funding of USD$26.2 million to finance the Enhancing of Safety, Security and Sustainability of the Apia Port Project which today is currently in progress and continues to be rolled out by the authority with its sector partners along with many other projects under his leadership.

So’oalo’s visionary approach and forward thinking includes strategic initiatives outlined in the authority’s Investment plan aimed at enhancing SPA’s facilities and operations and logistical improvements.

He holds a Master of Business Administration, (MBA) from the University of the South Pacific (2007) and a Bachelor of Commerce-Accounting B.Com from the National University of Samoa, (2000) and was educated at Samauga Primary School in Savaii and Leifiifi Intermediate School and Samoa College.

He started his working career as an Executive with the ANZ Bank and for 15 years served as Assistant General Manager of the Samoa Shipping Corporation, (SSC) before his appointment by Cabinet in 2017 as General Manager to lead SPA.

This will be So’oalo’s third three year term in Office.

