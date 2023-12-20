Submit Release
Man Arrested for Armed Robbery in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce a man was arrested for an armed robbery that occurred in the 2200 block of Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast.

On Monday, December 18, 2023, at approximately 7:05 a.m., the suspect approached the victim in the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money. The victim complied. The suspect took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

On Monday, December 18, 2023, 24-year-old David Crocker, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank our federal partners at the United States Park Police for their assistance with this arrest.

CCN: 23204988

