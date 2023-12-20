Arrest Made in a Shooting that Left a Woman Dead

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a shooting that killed a woman in Southeast, D.C.

On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at approximately 7:33 a.m., Sixth District officers were flagged down in the 1900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located a woman with gunshot wound injuries. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Nakysia Rachael Lemon-Williams of no fixed address.

On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 24-year-old Yazmin Owens, of no fixed address. She has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

CCN: 23186777

###