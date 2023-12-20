Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,336 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,202 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Shooting that Left a Woman Dead

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a shooting that killed a woman in Southeast, D.C.

On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at approximately 7:33 a.m., Sixth District officers were flagged down in the 1900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located a woman with gunshot wound injuries. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Nakysia Rachael Lemon-Williams of no fixed address.

On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 24-year-old Yazmin Owens, of no fixed address. She has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

CCN: 23186777

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Shooting that Left a Woman Dead

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more