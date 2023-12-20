Christmas and New Year Greetings – MPS

FROM: The Honourable Minister Mr. Makario Tagini,

Chairman of the Public Service Commission – Mr. Milner Tozaka,

Permanent Secretary (Acting) Mr. Luke Cheka and the staff of the Ministry of Public Service

To:

The Governor General, His Excellency Sir David Vunagi, Lady Mary Vunagi and family,

Honourable Prime Minister, Manasseh Sogavare and family,

Speaker of the National Parliament and family

Chief Justice and family

Cabinet Ministers and their families

Leader of the Opposition Group, and of the independent Group and their families,

Members of the Diplomatic Corps

Constitutional Post holders and their families

The Churches and Faith-based organizations

Government Ministries, Departments and other Public Offices

Provincial Premiers, Members of Provincial Governments,

Chiefs and Village Elders

The Judiciary and Legal Services and the Legal Fraternity

Our Development Partners and Friends

Business Houses and Non-Government Organizations

Management and Staff of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and Authorities,

Our Health and Security Frontline Workers

And to all the good citizens of Solomon Islands

Sincere greetings to you all

It is another time of the year that our homes be filled with laughter and smiles as we celebrate this festive season

Let us all acknowledge the Almighty God for the provisions throughout this year 2023. It has been a very challenging year for us but we need to make positive reflection and strive onwards with positive aspirations to build a better future for our present and future generation.

Let us pray that this Christmas will help us to become positive instruments of peace, seeking to build a kinder, gentler, and resilient society in these challenging times.

As we celebrate Christmas and ready for the start of a new year, let us do so responsibly and with much respect for each other. Let our celebration reflect the love of God for Humanity. May the Joy of the Prince of Peace- Jesus Christ fill our hearts as we celebrate this festive season with our families and friends.

Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year 2024

MPS Press