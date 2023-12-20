Christmas and New Year Greetings – MPS
FROM: The Honourable Minister Mr. Makario Tagini,
Chairman of the Public Service Commission – Mr. Milner Tozaka,
Permanent Secretary (Acting) Mr. Luke Cheka and the staff of the Ministry of Public Service
To:
- The Governor General, His Excellency Sir David Vunagi, Lady Mary Vunagi and family,
- Honourable Prime Minister, Manasseh Sogavare and family,
- Speaker of the National Parliament and family
- Chief Justice and family
- Cabinet Ministers and their families
- Leader of the Opposition Group, and of the independent Group and their families,
- Members of the Diplomatic Corps
- Constitutional Post holders and their families
- The Churches and Faith-based organizations
- Government Ministries, Departments and other Public Offices
- Provincial Premiers, Members of Provincial Governments,
- Chiefs and Village Elders
- The Judiciary and Legal Services and the Legal Fraternity
- Our Development Partners and Friends
- Business Houses and Non-Government Organizations
- Management and Staff of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and Authorities,
- Our Health and Security Frontline Workers
- And to all the good citizens of Solomon Islands
Sincere greetings to you all
It is another time of the year that our homes be filled with laughter and smiles as we celebrate this festive season
Let us all acknowledge the Almighty God for the provisions throughout this year 2023. It has been a very challenging year for us but we need to make positive reflection and strive onwards with positive aspirations to build a better future for our present and future generation.
Let us pray that this Christmas will help us to become positive instruments of peace, seeking to build a kinder, gentler, and resilient society in these challenging times.
As we celebrate Christmas and ready for the start of a new year, let us do so responsibly and with much respect for each other. Let our celebration reflect the love of God for Humanity. May the Joy of the Prince of Peace- Jesus Christ fill our hearts as we celebrate this festive season with our families and friends.
Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year 2024
MPS Press