Annature and AccountKit Announce Groundbreaking Integration for Enhanced eSignature Efficiency

Annature

BRISBANE, Australia, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annature, Australia's leading eSigning provider, in partnership with AccountKit, the premier compliance automation platform in accounting software, is thrilled to announce a revolutionary integration designed to modernise and streamline the eSignature process for accountants and bookkeepers.

This innovative integration directly connects AccountKit with Annature, allowing for the seamless transmission of documents and associated recipient information—such as eSigner names, contact numbers, and email addresses.

Key Features of the Integration:

  • Streamlined Efficiency: The integration eradicates manual data input, freeing up valuable time for professionals.
  • Enhanced Accuracy: By minimising human errors associated with manual data handling, the integration ensures greater precision in document processing.
  • User-Friendly Interface: Professionals can now manage and authorise documents within a unified platform, enhancing user experience and satisfaction.
  • Robust Security: The integration guarantees the protection of sensitive financial data throughout the transfer and eSignature process.

Corey Cacic, Annature CEO, stated: “This integration is a huge advancement for the industry. The hassle of manually moving data between systems has always been a drain on productivity. This seamless integration allows professionals to concentrate on their core tasks while reducing administrative overhead. I'm thrilled about the new levels of efficiency and precision this will introduce.”

Paul Murray, Co-founder of AccountKit, added: "This partnership is a transformative moment for our user community. We continually strive to augment our platform and simplify our users' lives. Teaming up with Annature has enabled us to achieve just that."

The integration is currently available in BETA as of December 2023 for all Annature and AccountKit users.

About Annature:

Annature is Australia's leading eSignature and client verification provider, established in 2020. We offer secure and efficient digital signing solutions ideal for businesses needing to send documents electronically and conduct client verifications seamlessly.

About AccountKit:

AccountKit offers a comprehensive suite of compliance tools designed to ease the workload of accountants and bookkeepers. With a commitment to innovation and user-centric design, AccountKit continually adapts to the evolving landscape of the accounting industry.

Contact
Corey Cacic, Annature CEO
corey@annature.com.au

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd6df87e-8295-4ba2-a0b2-a7e5b4644dea


