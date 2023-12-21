Category Management Software Market Thrives with a Robust 11.6% CAGR, Set to Reach US$ 5.5 Billion by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The rising number of retail stores in the U.S. is accelerating the category management software market size. With the expansion of retail outlets, the complexity of managing product categories, inventory, and sales data has increased significantly.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The category management software market is on the verge of a remarkable valuation, expected to surge to US$ 1.8 billion by 2024. Fueled by heightened interest and growing insights into category management software, this trend is set to unlock new avenues, projecting an impressive CAGR of 11.6% from 2024 to 2034. Envisioned to reach an estimated total valuation of approximately US$ 5.5 billion by 2034, the market's trajectory signifies robust growth and significant opportunities within the evolving landscape.



In the contemporary global economic landscape, nations exchange finished goods and intermediary inputs, weaving a complex web of economic connections. This intricate network is further amplified as businesses extend their geographic reach across multiple countries, fostering mutually beneficial relationships. Amidst this international trade surge, there is a growing imperative to enhance the efficiency of international logistics and shipment tracking systems. The escalating volume of global trade underscores the necessity for streamlined processes in managing the intricate web of interconnected economic activities.

Request a Sample Report to Learn about the Recent Category Management Software Market! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18602

International trade facilitates economic interdependence and serves as a gateway to new markets, exposing countries to diverse goods and services not readily available domestically. However, despite the advantages, organizations have traditionally relied on established systems like enterprise resource planning (ERP), supply chain management (SCM), and transport management systems to oversee their business operations. Manual management of trade activities, coupled with integrating existing management solutions, has been the norm.

The pervasive adoption of category management software, however, faces notable barriers. Chief among these challenges is the limited bandwidth and constrained budgets of businesses, hindering the development and maintenance of new technologies, including category management solutions. The demand for more advanced solutions that can seamlessly integrate with existing systems is evident, but financial constraints and technological limitations impede the practical implementation.

Overcoming these barriers requires strategic investments and a paradigm shift in how businesses approach technology adoption. Allocating resources for robust category management software can significantly enhance operational efficiency, offering businesses a competitive edge in navigating the complexities of international trade. As the global economic landscape continues to evolve, addressing these barriers becomes imperative for businesses seeking to capitalize on the full potential of international trade while effectively managing the intricacies of their operations.

Key Takeaways from the Category Management Software Market Report:

The market valuation in 2019 was US$ 2 billion.

Based on enterprise size, large enterprises are expected to dominate at a market share of 73.2% in 2024.

China is estimated to register at a CAGR of 12.1% by 2034.

Australia experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 15.1% by 2034.

"I am pleased to report significant growth and evolving trends within the 'category management software market.' Our comprehensive analysis reveals a surge in demand for innovative solutions, driven by the imperative need for effective assortment optimization and strategic merchandising. The market's robust expansion is underscored by a burgeoning adoption of advanced technology, positioning category management software as a pivotal tool for businesses seeking heightened efficiency in product categorization and consumer-centric strategies." - says Sudip Saha, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Scope of Report:

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 1.8 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 5.5 billion CAGR Share from 2024 to 2034 11.6% Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East: Africa Key Market Segments Covered Component

Deployment

Organization Size

Application

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled Oracle Corp.

Aptos, LLC

Board International S.A.

Interactive Edge

42 Technologies, Inc.

Epicor Software Corp.

Softvision

GEP

JAGGAER

DotActiv (Pty) Ltd.

Competitive Landscape:

In the dynamic category management software industry, diverse market participants actively engage in research and development, particularly emphasizing integrating eco-friendly product lines into their manufacturing initiatives. Strategic expansion efforts, such as collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions, alongside a thorough exploration of regulatory approvals, are key strategies these players employ to fortify and expand their market presence. This multifaceted approach underscores the industrial commitment to innovation, sustainability, and strategic alliances as driving forces in its competitive landscape. Some of the key developments are:

In June 2022, Epicor strategically acquired Data Interchange, a United Kingdom-based provider specializing in Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) cloud technologies and managed services.

In February 2021, Aptos successfully acquired LS Retail, a company renowned for developing comprehensive software systems catering to retail, food service, pharmacy, and hospitality businesses.

Immediate Access: Buy Today for a Comprehensive Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18602

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global category management software market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand category management software market opportunities are segmented based on Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Application (Retail, Distribution, Consumer Packaged Goods), Solution (Planogram Software, Floor Planning Software, Assortment Planning, Others), By Service (Managed Services, Professional Services) and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, The Middle East and Africa)

Category Management Software Market Segmentation:

By Component:

Solution Assortment planning Pricing & promotion Inventory management Analytics & reporting Supplier collaboration

Service Managed service Professional service





By Deployment:

Cloud

On-premise

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Application:

Retail

Distribution

Consumer Packaged Goods



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and the Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa



Authored By:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

Have a Look at the Related Reports of the Technology Domain:

Metrology Software Market Share: Sales in the market is expected to surpass US$ 1,976.1 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of around 7.3% from 2023 to 2033.

Telecom Order Management Market Overview: With 7.9% projected growth from 2022 to 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 6.6 Billion by 2032

Digital Marketing Software Market Growth: At a CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2033, the market is expected to value at US$ 2, 66,523 million by 2033.

Enterprise Asset Management Market Analysis: The global market is predicted to close in on a valuation of US$ 4.86 Billion by 2028, surging ahead at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2028.

Content Analytics Discovery and Cognitive Software Market Scope: The overall market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 15.9% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 21,248 million by the end of 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube