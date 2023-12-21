Submit Release
Sen. Cramer: FAA Awards $890,535 to Minot International Airport for Drainage Improvements

BISMARCK – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced an award of $890,535 to the Minot International Airport to complete the final phase of 9,000 feet of drainage improvements. This project installs 17,000 feet of drainage upgrades as recommended by a Wildlife Hazard Management Plan to reduce wildlife attractants.

These funds will be administered through the FAA’s Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) Program, which was established by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The AIG program provides funding to airports for modernization and safety projects.

