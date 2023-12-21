Sen. Cramer: NIFA Awards $200,000 to Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College

BISMARCK – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) announced the award of $200,000 to Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College, a tribal community college in New Town, North Dakota.

The award will go towards the advancement of NHS College’s existing extension program objectives by creating capacity to extend services in remote and underserved tribal segments on the Fort Berthold Reservation. This includes offering informal equine education, community equine activities, therapeutic riding, and expanding the capacity and reach of NHS College’s Agriculture Department recruitment efforts for equine education.