Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,330 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,200 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Cramer: NIFA Awards $200,000 to Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College

BISMARCK – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) announced the award of $200,000 to Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College, a tribal community college in New Town, North Dakota.

The award will go towards the advancement of NHS College’s existing extension program objectives by creating capacity to extend services in remote and underserved tribal segments on the Fort Berthold Reservation. This includes offering informal equine education, community equine activities, therapeutic riding, and expanding the capacity and reach of NHS College’s Agriculture Department recruitment efforts for equine education.

You just read:

Sen. Cramer: NIFA Awards $200,000 to Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more