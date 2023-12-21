A San Francisco judge has upheld California’s law against recording private conversations without the speakers’ consent, rejecting a challenge by two antiabortion activists who posed as fetal researchers to enter national meetings of abortion providers and secretly record their discussions.
You just read:
S.F. judge upholds state privacy law cited in prosecution of antiabortion activists
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.